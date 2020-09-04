RG Snyman set to assume ‘mentor’ role at Munster

PREMIUM

Seven minutes of a debut and a massive season-ending injury were not quite in the script for World Cup winner and Springbok RG Snyman at his Irish rugby club, Munster.



But while the big lock starts his long road to rehabilitation from the knee injury injury sustained in the 27-25 loss against Leinster last week, he may well have a new role to play at his club...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.