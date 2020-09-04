Rassie van der Dussen eager to implement team’s plans on international stage

Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen is looking forward to the return of international cricket where the team can continue working on the foundation that has been laid for the establishment of their new culture.

An extended 32-man squad featuring Proteas contracted players, as well as players who have been identified as being in the plans for the near future, concluded the first national team culture camp in 10 years last week, where they agreed on a new way forward with an updated values system that held respect, empathy and belonging as their top pillars.

“The overall feeling was very positive,” Van der Dussen said this week.

“Having had a few months off and time to reflect after our last few series against England and Australia it was good to come together with everyone on a clean slate, and it was good to discuss a new way forward and to really go in-depth into some topics that were sorely needed.

“Performance was discussed at length and I’m very excited and enthusiastic about what’s lying ahead for us as a Proteas team.

“We found a commonality that’s really quite inspiring and I can’t wait to get going and to apply it and to start living it.

“We want to start working out game plans around it and transforming the way the Proteas will play and be seen going forward.

“There were some very difficult topics discussed at the camp.

“The credit must go to CSA and the coaching and management staff for creating that platform and environment for everyone to feel safe and to be able to tell the stories and bring to light the issues that were in everyone’s hearts.

“I was pleased with the willingness of the squad to have open conversations.

“It’s very important for people to first understand each other — there are different backgrounds, different cultures, different races and religions — in a country as diverse as ours.

“It’s important to open your mind and have a broad view of everything that’s important to everyone before you make a stand in terms of where you place those characters.

“It was great to see that everyone felt comfortable and that we had a platform where everyone could be honest with one another without being judged.”