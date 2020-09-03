Pliskova looks to Roland Garros after shock US Open exit

Top seed Karolina Pliskova congratulated opponent Caroline Garcia after being unceremoniously dumped out of the US Open second round in straight sets on Wednesday and said she was already gearing up for redemption on the clay of Roland Garros.

An out-of-sorts Pliskova was blitzed 6-1 7-6(2) by the unseeded Frenchwoman in a match that marked the earliest exit by a top seed at Flushing Meadows since Simona Halep's opening round loss in 2018.

Pliskova, who finished runner-up in New York four years ago, denied that she had crumbled under the weight of expectation, pointing instead to her opponent's stellar performance.

"This (seeding) has nothing to do with my loss today," Pliskova told reporters. "I think there are just some girls who are playing good tennis... Garcia is one of them.

"I think she played amazing set and a half. Of course I got my chances later in the second set."

Pliskova, who has reached the last 16 or better in her past four appearances in New York, clawed her way back into the match after winning three consecutive games to take a 5-4 lead in the second set, only to squander two set points on Garcia's serve.

Garcia held her nerve to force a tiebreak, wrapping up the win and improving her head-to-head record against Pliskova to four wins in seven meetings, leaving the Czech to rue a bad day at the office.

"I didn't serve that great, especially early in the match. But that's how it is sometimes. I'm not a robot, so I don't have to play every day amazing," Pliskova said.

The world number three is clearly still rusty after the tour's long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but is hoping to get a couple of tournaments under her belt before the French Open begins later this month.

"I'm in Rome, after in Strasbourg, too, then of course Paris. I think I'm going to start to practice as early as possible on clay," she said. "I mean, we just started. I think there is no reason to panic really."

Former champion Naomi Osaka made quick work of second-round opponent Camila Giorgi 6-1 6-2 in a lopsided matchup at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in which she showed no sign of slowing down.

A dominant Osaka came roaring out of the gate, winning the first five straight games in near-pristine form, committing just four unforced errors in the first set and winning 10 of her 12 first-serve points.

Osaka, who was forced to withdraw from her Western & Southern Open final last week with a left hamstring injury, walked onto the court with her left leg wrapped in medical tape but showed no signs of fatigue during the match, firing off four aces and forcing her opponent into 24 errors.

"My serve was pretty good," the 22-year-old said after the match. "I'm really happy with my attitude. I thought I was really positive throughout."

Osaka, who kept Italy's Giorgi on the run throughout the match, kept the pace up to complete the affair in just one hour and 10 minutes.

"I'm definitely seeing the importance in time management. I learned a lot from watching Serena yesterday because she was down almost 3-0 but I feel like she picked it up when she knew what she needed to do," Osaka said in a televised interview after the match.

Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, defeated Kristie Ahn 7-5 6-3 in her first-round match on Tuesday.

Osaka, who won the 2019 Australian Open but has not made it past the fourth round of a major since, told reporters that she's taking the tournament "match by match."

"I stopped thinking about winning. I feel like I put too much pressure on myself," she said. "I'm only thinking about putting myself in a good position to win."

The fourth-seeded player, who represents Japan and has emerged as a torchbearer for change within her sport, wore a mask before and after her match honoring Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after a violent encounter with Aurora, Colorado, police officers in 2019.

She next faces Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the third round.

