Gareth Bale open to Premier League return if Real sanction move

Gareth Bale will consider a return to the Premier League if his current club Real Madrid allow him to end his stint in Spain, the Wales international has said.

The 31-year-old was on the verge of leaving for Chinese club Jiangsu Suning last year before the deal fell through and he barely featured for Real in their run to the La Liga title when the campaign resumed after the Covid-19 stoppage.

Despite winning four Champions League titles with Real, Bale has divided opinion in Spain because of a perceived lack of commitment and poor injury record.

"If those options (interest from Premier League clubs) arise it's something I'd look at for sure," Bale, who made 146 Premier League appearances for Tottenham Hotspur between 2007 and 2014 before moving to Madrid, told Sky Sports.

"We'll see what happens, we have plenty of time in this transfer window and a couple of others as well. Time will tell but mainly I think the reason is that the decision is in Real Madrid's hands."

Bale, who has joined up with the Wales squad ahead of their upcoming Nations League games against Finland and Bulgaria, said he was happy to be back in an environment where he felt "a little bit more appreciated".

"I tried to leave last year but (Real) blocked everything at the last second," he added.

"There have been other instances where we have tried to go but the club won't allow it or they've done something. It's down to the club.

"I am only 31 still but I feel I am in great shape still and feel like I have a lot to give. We will see what happens. It's in the club's hands but they make things very difficult to be honest."

Wales visit Finland on Thursday before returning to Cardiff to play Bulgaria three days later.

- Reuters