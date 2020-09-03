Chiefs labour to subdue Chilli Boys

The fight for the Absa Premiership title will go to the final day on Saturday with log-leaders Kaizer Chiefs having the advantage of lifting the trophy.

Following their 1-0 victory over nine-man Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium last night, Chiefs head to Saturday equal on 56 points with second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, but Amakhosi have a superior goal difference.

A victory over Baroka at the Bidvest Stadium should be enough to see Amakhosi lift the title, if Sundowns do not win their game against Black Leopards by not more than four goals.

Chiefs have 21 goals to Sundowns 18 meaning Pitso Mosimane’s side will need to go on a scoring spree to pip Amakhosi for the title should both teams win their matches on Saturday.

The big news last night was the return of goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune in the starting line-up for Chiefs as Ernst Middendorp opted for experience as they looked to close out the title race.

Daniel Akpeyi’s concussion that ruled him out for the rest of the season in their 1-0 defeat to Bidvest Wits on Sunday opened the way for Khune’s long-awaited return.

Khune last played on February 22 when they lost to Highlands Park in the Nedbank Cup on penalties and managed to keep a clean-sheet on his return last night.

Having been given a lifeline on Sunday when Sundowns lost 0-1 to Baroka, Chiefs knew they could not afford another slip-up in the title race and started on the offensive.

They got off to a perfect start as Samir Nurkovic’s flick-on found Khama Billiat, who poked home from six-yards with the match just 10 minutes old to score his first goal since September last year.

It was one-way traffic in the first half with Chiefs dominating play and pushed for a second goal while Chippa sat back and waited for a counter-attack.

Billiat nearly doubled the lead in the stroke of half time but he squandered a golden chance to extend Chiefs lead in the stroke of half time.

Chippa offered little going forward and did not trouble Khune that much in the opening half.

Chippa suffered a blow just after the hour mark with Tercious Malepe sent off for an early shower after a dangerous tackle on Billiat.

With a 1-0 lead, Chiefs were living dangerously as Chippa, despite being one man down, pushed for an equaliser, only to be let down by poor finishing as Chiefs opted to sit back and protect their lead.

Chippa finished with nine men after Elvis Moyo was also sent off towards the end of the match.

Mamelodi Sundowns ensured that the championship race will be decided on the final day of the season on Saturday after a 3-0 win over almost relegated Polokwane City at Loftus last night.

For Polokwane City, this defeat means they are on the brink of being automatically relegated to the GladAfrica Championship as they have inferior goal difference compared to second from the bottom Baroka FC.

The first notable chance of the game fell for City through Vusimuzi Mngomezulu but his close range shot was parried away for safety by Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene after nine minutes.

Sundowns responded swiftly with their own attack that resulted with Gaston Sirino delivering a dangerous cross into the penalty box but Lebohang Maboe’s close range header could not find the target.

Just after the half hour mark, City goalkeeper George Chigova had to move out of his line to thwart advancing Maboe who once again benefited from Sirino’s supply as they went in search of the equaliser.

Sundowns opened the scoring after 39 minutes through defender Anele Ngcongca who blasted the ball into an empty net after Chigova failed to deal with Sirino’s corner kick.

On the stroke of halt time, Themba Zwane increased Sundowns’ lead by cutting the City defence like a hot knife through butter to finish with a well-taken left footed shot after he was set up by Sirino.

Sundowns could have further stretched their lead just before the hour mark but the near side assistant referee Elphas Sithole controversially judged that Sirino scored from an off-side position.

The third goal arrived deep into referee’s optional time through Keletso Makgalwa as Sundowns narrowed the goal difference between them and Chiefs to three goals.

Sundowns complete their season with relegation threatened Black Leopards at their adopted home at the Dobsonville Stadium while City will visit Bidvest Wits at the FNB Stadium in Soweto. — TimesLIVE