NMB Stadium deep cleaning under way for new PSL season

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium manager Mpho Mokonyama said work had begun to deep clean and prepare the stadium for the new Premiership soccer season due to kick off on October 9.

The NMB stadium was closed four months ago and used as a Covid-19 isolation facility by the municipality, but was reopened after an announcement by NMB interim mayor Thsonono Buyeye last Thursday.

Buyeye said due to a decrease in the number of patients entering the facility, the municipality did not believe it was financially viable to continue using the stadium as a field hospital.

This effectively paved the way for the stadium management to prepare the venue to host Chippa United’s home matches.

Mokonyama welcomed Buyeye’s call to close the facility as a Covid-19 quarantine site.

“From the stadium’s point of view we are happy with the decision that has been taken by the city,” he said.

“It gives us five weeks to prepare the facility for the new soccer season. So we have already started with the preparation behind the scenes.

“Now that we have the green light, we are going to intensify the preparation and cleaning of the facility. We will also make sure that we start mobilising our people to let them know our facility is back to normal operations.

“We are scheduled to be back in normal operation by the second week of October, which is around the time when the new league will start,” he said. — HeraldLIVE