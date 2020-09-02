‘Big incentives’ for Chippa players if they get a point against Chiefs tonight

Chippa United chair Siviwe Mpengesi has promised to reward his players if they manage to grab at least a point from tonight’s match against Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Stadium (6pm).

The Port Elizabeth club are 12th on the log with 31 points from 28 matches. They are six points clear of automatic relegation and only five points away from the playoff spot.

A point tonight against Amakhosi could guarantee the Chilli Boys a spot in the Premiership next season.

In a statement sent to the media on Wednesday, Mpengesi thanked the players for their “courageous and brave” performances in recent matches.

He further promised “big incentives” for the players.

“If they can manage another heroic performance this evening as things stand a point will guarantee the Eastern Cape outfit another season in top flight football even if Polokwane City or Black Leopards were to win both their remaining matches.

“It will be mathematically impossible for the Chilli Boys to dragged into the relegation zone,” the statement read.

Mpengesi also emphasised that the player’s should not worry about the pressure posed by playing againsts Kaizer Chiefs or hope for favours from other teams.

He told his troops that their survival is in their hands.

He said a welcome party awaits the players when they return home to the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

