Mkhitaryan terminates Arsenal contract, joins Roma on permanent deal

Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined Serie A side AS Roma on a permanent deal after terminating his contract with Arsenal, the Premier League club said.

Mkhitaryan joined Roma at the start of last season after a disappointing 18-month spell at Arsenal following a swap deal in January 2018 which saw Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez move to Manchester United.

Roma had initially reached an agreement last month to extend Mkhitaryan's loan deal until the end of next season.

"Micki leaves us following his season-long loan in Italy. We have agreed to terminate his contract with us by mutual consent to allow him to join Roma in a permanent move," Arsenal said in a statement.

Mkhitaryan scored nine goals and grabbed six assists last season as Roma finished fifth in Serie A to qualify for the Europa League.

The new Serie A season begins on September 19.

Meanwhile, Spanish champions Real Madrid begin the defence of their La Liga title away at Real Sociedad on September 20 and play Barcelona in the season’s first classico just over one month later, the draw for this season’s fixtures revealed.

Real play at Sociedad one week after the scheduled kick off of the new campaign because teams that participated in the last stages of the Champions League and Europa League have been given additional time off.

The new La Liga season kicks off on September 11 but Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla do not begin their fixtures until a fortnight later.

Atletico host Granada, Barcelona’s first game under new coach Ronald Koeman will be at home to Villarreal while Europa League winners Sevilla travel to newly-promoted Cadiz.

Real Madrid and Barca will play each other at Camp Nou on October 25 with the return game in Madrid in April.

The champions' derby with Atletico is set for December 12 at the Santiago Bernabeu and March 7 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

- Reuters