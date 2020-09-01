Kvitova laments empty stands as she reaches US Open second round

Sixth seed Petra Kvitova handily defeated Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3 6-2 in day one first-round action at the US Open but the Czech admitted it took some time getting used to playing in front of the empty stands at Flushing Meadows.

The twice Wimbledon champion converted four of five break point opportunities and fired 23 winners to defeat her Romanian opponent.

"I had to motivate myself from the beginning to the end," the 30-year-old said in an on-court interview.

She also lamented the lack of crowd support at the event, which is being played without any fans in attendance due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed over 180,000 lives in the United States.

"It's really mentally tough, to be honest," she added.

She added that being in the bubble meant she was no longer free to do what she would have wanted during her off days at the hardcourt major.

"Going out for the coffee, sitting in Central Park. Suddenly this is not (an) option," Kvitova told reporters.

Facing off on Court 17, the pair enjoyed unseasonably cool weather under cloudy skies, which was a welcome change from previous years when soaring temperatures left players drenched in sweat.

World number 12 Kvitova put the pressure on early, winning 10 of 12 net points and launching two aces in the first set.

Kvitova, who suffered a second-round exit last year at Flushing Meadows, will next face either Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine or American Whitney Osuigwe.

Meanwhil, a US Open expected to produce surprises in the unnerving calm of a fanless Flushing Meadows delivered on day one as American teen sensation Coco Gauff was eliminated from the first round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Gauff, whose run to the third round ignited last year's tournament, bowed out 6-3 5-7 6-4 to Anastasija Sevastova at an empty Louis Armstrong Stadium on Monday.

Having reached the fourth round at the Australian Open in January and Wimbledon in her Grand Slam main draw debut last year, 16-year-old Gauff had never felt the pain of an early exit from the majors.

Adding weight to the disappointment was the long break between Grand Slams, with the Covid-19 pandemic having cancelled Wimbledon and postponed Roland Garros.

"I could have played better today," Gauff told reporters.

"I just got on Tour a little over a year ago, so I still have a lot to learn and a long ways to go."

Naomi Osaka showed no signs of discomfort from the injury that forced her to miss a final on Saturday but the former champion still had to dig deep to beat fellow Japanese Misaki Doi 6-2 5-7 6-2 to kick off her campaign.

A left hamstring injury forced Osaka to withdraw from the Western & Southern Open final against Victoria Azarenka but the fourth seed's movement did not seem to be affected against Doi on Monday.

Osaka, the 2018 champion at Flushing Meadows, started strongly in the opening set but struggled in the second as her unforced errors mounted and Doi levelled the match at 1-1 with a second break of her opponent's serve.

Normal service was resumed in the decider for Osaka, who walked out to court wearing a mask featuring the name of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in March by police officers who burst into her apartment.

Osaka will next play Camila Giorgi, who earlier beat Alison van Uytvanck 2-6 6-1 7-5.

- Additional reporting by Ian Ransom, Sudipto Ganguly, Reuters