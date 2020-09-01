Cricket SA's highly anticipated annual general meeting postponed

Cricket South Africa’s much anticipated annual general meeting (AGM) has been postponed.

CSA were to elect a new president to replace Chris Nenzani, who resigned earlier this month, at Saturday’s AGM.

They were also to fill at least two spots on the non-independent side of the 12-person board.

With Prof Steve Cornelius also having resigned earlier in August, a spot had also opened up on the independent section of the board.

In a press release issued on Monday, the organisation said a review of the governance model of CSA on the outstanding matters recommended by the Nicholson commission of enquiry in its report needs to occur.