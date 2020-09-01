Chippa out to derail Chiefs

Chippa United will be going all out to derail Kaizer Chiefs’ title chase in Wednesday’s crucial Absa Premiership fixture at Orlando Stadium in Soweto (6pm).



The Chilli Boys know a thing or two about thwarting Chiefs after beating them 1-0 on the final day of last season...

