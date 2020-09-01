Chippa goal was an emotional affair, says Sekotlong

PREMIUM

Scoring a late equaliser against Stellenbosch on Friday was an emotional affair for Chippa United centre-forward Thokozani Sekotlong.



The 29-year-old’s last-gasp goal saw the Port Elizabeth side claim a vital point as a result of their 1-1 draw at Tuks Stadium...

