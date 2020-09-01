Sport

Chippa goal was an emotional affair, says Sekotlong

PREMIUM
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 01 September 2020

Scoring a late equaliser against Stellenbosch on Friday was an emotional affair for Chippa United centre-forward Thokozani Sekotlong.

The 29-year-old’s last-gasp goal saw the Port Elizabeth side claim a vital point as a result of their 1-1 draw at Tuks Stadium...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...
'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...

Most Read

X