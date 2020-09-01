Australia's Adam Zampa replaces Richardson in IPL side Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have picked leg-spinner Adam Zampa to replace fellow Australian Kane Richardson for the 2020 Indian Premier League season, with the fast bowler heading home ahead of the birth of his first child.

Zampa, who has previously played for the defunct Rising Pune Supergiant team in the popular Twenty20 tournament, will provide cover for India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

The tournament is set to begin in the United Arab Emirates on Sept. 19 in a bio-secure bubble amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are disappointed to not have Kane's skills with us this IPL, as he was certainly on top of his game," RCB team director Mike Hesson said in a statement.

"... Once we found out Kane and Nyki's baby was due during the IPL, it's an exciting time, and we were fully supportive of Kane wanting to be at the birth of their first child.

"When looking at our squad for UAE conditions we felt it was an opportunity to bring in another quality leg spinner in Zampa to provide cover for Chahal and also give us extra options if conditions suit spin as expected."

Richardson has been named in Australia's squad for their limited-overs tour of England starting September 4.

- Reuters