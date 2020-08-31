Southern Kings may have shot themselves in the foot

By voluntarily withdrawing from the Currie Cup, the embattled Southern Kings may have inadvertently shot themselves in the foot.

The decision, taken on financial grounds, could have snuffed out any remaining hopes the Kings had of salvaging their coveted Guinness PRO14 status.

It has emerged that SA Rugby is giving serious consideration to a proposal that the top four teams in the Currie Cup be awarded berths in an enlarged PRO16 tournament.

Had they still been in the mix, the Kings would at least have had a fighting chance of retaining their PRO14 status.

Unless there are major developments before SA Rugby’s next general council meeting in September, the Kings appear to be approaching the end of the road.

Considerable pressure would have to be brought on rugby bosses from influential outside sources to keep the franchise light burning in one of SA’s hotbeds of emerging talent.

Kings chair Andre Rademan said if the Kings had played in the Currie Cup they would require additional loans to the Kings or extra investment from the shareholders to the tune of R6.5m.

That, he said, would add to the organisation’s existing substantial debt.

Insiders say every effort should have been made to find the R6.5m so that the Kings could have been given a fighting chance to retain their franchise status.

The Kings had been working hard on the training field before the surprise decision to withdraw from the equation was taken.

Though Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson said the decision to withdraw was prudent, it robbed his young squad of testing themselves against SA’s best players.

“We had been hoping to do something very special in the Currie Cup and prove what this young squad is all about,” Kempson said.

“All that has been taken away from these youngsters.

“All the players want to do is play rugby and get stuck in and show they are professional players.

“The Currie Cup would have given them that opportunity, but they don’t have that any longer.”

Apparently the proposal to award the top four Currie Cups a berth in an enlarged PRO16 has the approval of SA’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

Evidently Erasmus thinks the proposal has merit, providing the Currie Cup teams are at full strength with their Springbok players.

If such a carrot were dangled in front of the Currie Cup teams, it would provide for several high-stakes games.

However, if some upsets sprang up along the way by the so-called minor teams like the Pumas and Griquas, it would leave SA Rugby with a problem.

They clearly want the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers to head to Europe, but they are being put under pressure by the Cheetahs, who feel they are being unfairly treated.

It is believed the Cheetahs are prepared to go to the courts to preserve their PRO14 status.

With a cloud hanging over his team’s future, loose forward Thembelani Bholi is believed to be on his way to join the Griquas ahead of the Currie Cup.

If Bholi does end up in Kimberley, he will be join former teammate Masixole Banda, who signed a two-year deal with the Griquas in July.

Last week, the Bulls announced they had signed Kings loose forward Elrigh Louw in what is believed to be a two-year deal.

With their PRO14 action in doubt, other Kings players who could be seeking greener pastures are Cameron Wright, Yaw Penxe, Jacques du Toit and Bobby de Wee.

Ironically, Wright only joined his new franchise recently from the Sharks and has yet to play a game for his new club.

