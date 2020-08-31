Running legend Nick Bester in ICU after being stripped & attacked with rocks
Comrades icon and well-known running coach Nick Bester is being treated in ICU after being attacked while out on a training run in the Magaliesberg on Sunday morning, his son Shaun-Nick confirmed.
In an Instagram post showing a bloodied Bester in shorts and a shirt, Shaun-Nick said his father was beaten with rocks.
He said his father has three broken ribs, a broken cheek bone and his body has experienced trauma from the attack.
"They took of his clothes and tied him up and left him in the mountain. He managed to escape down the mountain by sliding on his back until he was right against someone’s fence."
Bester is in hospital receiving medical treatment and scans, said his son.
Messages of support have been pouring in for the running icon.
Bester is the team manager of Nedbank Running Clubs.
Administrator at Nedbank Running Club, Adriaan Cronje, told The Citizen that Bester was undergoing surgery.
