Rahm secures playoff win at Olympia Fields with 66-foot putt

Spain's Jon Rahm sunk a breathtaking 66-foot (20 metre) putt to win the BMW Championship on Sunday in a thrilling playoff victory over American Dustin Johnson.

The 25-year-old, who recently spent two weeks as world number one, shot a flawless six-under par 64 on Sunday, saving his best for last after carding a lackluster five-over 75 in the first round.

Rocketing up the leaderboard on Sunday, Rahm then drained the long putt in the first hole of a playoff against Johnson, letting out an elated roar.

"Honestly I hoped it would be a decent putt for par coming back and have a chance to keep the playoff going. Luckily it looked really good on the way and when it had 10 feet to go it was tracking beautifully," Rahm said in a televised interview.

"I could hardly believe it."

Johnson, who had a two-stroke lead heading into the final round, carded a three-under par 67 despite a pair of costly bogeys. He shot a birdie on 18 to push the round into a playoff but his effort was not enough to derail his steely-nerved opponent.

Rahm, who won last month's Memorial Tournament, carded a five-birdie 66 in Saturday's third round despite forgetting to put a marker down on the fifth green before picking up his ball, which cost him a stroke. He quickly put the embarrassing mental lapse behind him.

"Yesterday was just trying to finish strong and get myself in contention, and once I teed off today with the good weather and how I started striping it the first few holes I knew I had a chance," said Rahm. "I just tried not to think about it."

The second of three FedexCup playoff events, where 69 players were vying for 30 spots in the upcoming Tour Championship, the tournament at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago proved a tough test, with just five golfers finishing the four rounds under par.

Rounding out the top five finishers were Chilean Joaquin Niemann (67) and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama (69), who finished the tournament tied for third at two-under, and American Tony Finau (65), who finished fifth at one-under par through four rounds.

Johnson made an "unbelievable" 45-foot (15 metres) birdie putt on his final hole to force a playoff.

"I was kind of laughing at my putt, because it was one of those where you - you're not really thinking you're going to make it," Johnson said after he shot a closing 67 to finish locked with Rahm on four-under-par 276.

"I played an unbelievable putt, got in the playoff and then Jon made an even more ridiculous putt on top of me."

Johnson had the opportunity to force a second playoff hole but missed his own long birdie putt, ensuring that Rahm would enter next week's Tour Championship in Atlanta second in the FedEx Cup points standings behind the American.

"I gave it a good effort," Johnson added of his second long putt in a matter of minutes on the 18th hole. "I thought I made it when it was coming down the hill. It just kind of ran out of a little bit of speed and missed just low."

Johnson said he felt in good shape heading into East Lake next week.

"I thought I played really solid all day long (and) I like my position," he added.

"I'm really, really pleased with all aspects of the game."

- Reuters