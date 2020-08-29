Sekotlong rescues point for Chippa against Stellies

Chippa United came back to hold Stellenbosch FC to a 1-1 draw in an Absa Premiership match at the Tuks Stadium on Friday evening.

The draw saw the Chilli Boys remain 12th on the league standings, while Stellies moved up to the eighth spot on the log.

Stellies were the better side from the start with a lively Wassem Isaacs keen to mark his return to the starting line-up with a goal.

The bulky marksman did grab the goal he had been looking for in the 16th minute when be scored with a great strike to make it 1-0 to Stellenbosch.

Steve Barker's men continued to attack after taking the lead as Chippa goalkeeper Veli Mothwa was forced to deny Isaacs on the half-hour mark as pressure mounted on Chippa.

Ryan Moon was set through on goal two minutes later, but Mothwa came out rushing and he denied the former Kaizer Chiefs centre forward.

The momentum was with Stellies with the half-time break fast approaching and Leletu Skelem had a chance to double the hosts' lead in the 42d minute.

However, Mothwa was alert as he produced a decent save to deny the speedy attacker and the visitors survived a scare.

The score was 1-0 to Stellebosch at half-time with the hosts having dominated the first half, but they could only score one goal.

Chippa did most of the attacking after the restart and they created two good chances in the first 15 minutes of the second half - keeping Lee Langeveldt very busy in the Stellenbosch goal.

The experienced shot-stopper had to pull off a great fingertip save from Diamond Thopola's curling cross in the 47th minute.

Langeveldt then produced a magnificent low save to deny Andile Mbenyane from close range with the Stellies defence exposed following a cross from the left.

However, the Chilli Boys were left vulnerable at the back and they nearly conceded in the 69th minute when Mothwa misjudged the ball.

Skelem, who had netted in his last two league matches, tried to score from a tight angle, but the ball went across the face of goal.

Pressure mounted on Stellies in the closing stages of the match and Langeveldt pulled off a brilliant save to deny Chippa defender Frederic Nsabiyumva with three minutes left.

The former Santos shot-stopper then made another fantastic fingertip save from Mbenyane's free-kick in the last minute of the match.

However, Langeveldt was finally beaten in stoppage time when Thokozani Sekotlong netted with a deflected effort to ensure that the match ended in a 1-1 draw. - Supersport