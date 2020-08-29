Bautista Agut hits out at decision to close roof during Djokovic semi-final

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut has hit out at tournament officials for their decision to close the roof during the second set of his semi-final defeat to Novak Djokovic on Friday in the Western & Southern Open in New York.

Bautista Agut won the opening set and was about to serve at 4-5 in the second when organisers decided to close the roof of the Louis Armstrong stadium during the changeover, anticipating rain.

The world number 12 lost his serve immediately as Djokovic drew level in the match and then carved out a 4-6 6-4 7-6(0) victory to avoid a third straight loss against the Spaniard.

"Everybody knows that they could wait a little bit, no? It was an unfortunate decision," the 32-year-old Bautista Agut told reporters. "It's not the first time I disagree with Lars Graff (ATP supervisor). I think it was not great and it was 100% wrong."