Sports‚ Arts and Recreation Minister Nathi Mthethwa has said he will be part of Cricket South Africa’s September 5 annual general meeting where the embattled organisation will be electing a new president and new board members.
Mthethwa‚ who was reported on IOL to have said he wants to see the forensic report before next week Saturday’s AGM‚ said CSA have a massive responsibility with regards to electing responsible leadership to drag them out of their current mess.
CSA’s acting president Beresford Williams last week told parliament that the forensic audit and investigation report into board and management practices at the ailing organisation is not ready to be presented to the sport‚ arts and culture portfolio committee.
On Thursday afternoon‚ CSA fired its chief executive officer Thabang Moroe on the basis of acts of serious misconduct that warranted the sanction of dismissal. On August 17‚ CSA also saw president Chris Nenzani and acting CEO Jacques Faul resign.
“I will be part of the AGM‚ which will come after our consultation because in the true spirit of consultation‚ it would be important that CSA share with stakeholders‚ including myself as the minister as I was promised the forensic report‚ when it’s finalised … it’s going to be shared with me‚” Mthethwa said.
Mthethwa was optimistic that CSA would be able to move from the “dark cloud” hanging over it‚ with the forensic report being the key to the organisation’s refreshment and renewal. The report is currently not available for the Member’s Council‚ a critical decision-making body‚ to peruse.
“People may have been questioned by the report itself and if we are to break with the past dark cloud that’s currently gripping cricket‚ we need to make a clean move‚ [and] I’d be very happy to be part of that process‚” Mthethwa said.
“I won’t be happy to be part of the opposite process because that means whatever we’re trying to deal with won’t be achieved because the people driving the programme are as important as the programme’s objectives.
“We need to rid ourselves of any questionable moves. The AGM has to come up with its leadership that is totally in CSA’s hands. That particular leadership should be beyond reproach.
“It’ll be something society will frown upon and definitely government will if we go to the AGM where we appoint or elect people with questionable morals.”
Mthethwa’s Friday morning virtual address at the launch of CSA’s Social Justice and Nation Building Project followed on from the unveiling where seasoned lawyer Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza as the transformation ombudsman.
This human rights and Truth and Reconciliation experience will come in very handy in dealing with the issues ventilated by a number of former black players. CSA’s transformation chairperson Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw said cricket had taken a very important step with the creation of this office.
“It is a national project and we hope it will help those who have been hurt due to discrimination heal quicker. What this means to all of us‚ to those affected is that CSA is heading in the right direction. It’s not enough just to talk‚ but action is required and I think this is a step in that direction‚” Kula-Ameyaw said.
