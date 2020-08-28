Mamelodi Sundowns turn up the heat

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs may be level on points at the top of the Absa Premiership after Downs’ huge 1-0 victory last night, but the Brazilians will feel they now have an advantage in the title race.

And that even with Chiefs still on top on goal difference, as the Soweto and Pretoria giants are locked on 53 points each, making for a blockbuster finish over the next 10 days.

The fact that Chiefs once had a 13-point lead in December, and that Gaston Sirino’s 34th-minute strike earned a victory for Sundowns at Orlando Stadium that drew the Brazilians level with three matches remaining, speaks volumes on its own.

It confirms a fact, which is that Chiefs and their increasingly nervy coach Ernst Middendorp have been unconvincing and jittery in the second half of the season, and perhaps even more so in the return in the bio-bubble, and equally so in the 90 minutes last night.

It confirms a second fact, which is that the awesome player and coaching staff power that is Sundowns and their assured coach Pitso Mosimane have the momentum.

Bizarre decisions in lineups from Middendorp appeared to not help the Soweto giants.

There was another last night, with the eccentric coach handing a first start to 17-year-old Keletso Sifama on the right wing.

The poor teen was ineffective and substituted off at the break.

The first half did not go well for Chiefs.

They landed some early punches with the awkward, quick, angle-grinder passing combinations that have troubled so many teams in 2019/2020.

The best was when Lebogang Manyama produced a delivery through midfield that was threaded through a needle with perfection to set Bernard Parker down the left channel.

The veteran, though, hesitated then opted to look for strike partner Lazarous Kambole when there was a golden opportunity to beat Kennedy Mweene.

Sundowns’ winner was champagne.

Themba Zwane received Rivaldo Coetzee’s pass with his back to goal just outside the area and his backheel to feed Sirino through displayed great understanding.

The Uruguayan struck a confident finish.

Middendorp’s three changes from the break — Dumisani Zuma, Anthony Akumu and Khama Billiat for Sifama, Willard Katsande and Lazarous Kambole — indicated Chiefs’ thinking had not been spot on.

Sundowns happily played a deep frustrating game in the second half.

Chiefs created chances, but without an instance where one felt Downs did not have the opportunity ultimately covered.

Meanwhile, Bloemfontein Celtic have all but ensured that they will be playing in the PSL next season following a hardfought 1-1 draw with Bidvest Wits at the Tuks Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Siwelele have now accumulated 34 points and they will need only one point from their remaining three games to ensure that they cannot be caught by Baroka FC and AmaZulu.

The opening goal was scored by Wits defender Keegan Ritchie who sent Celtic goalkeeper Sipho Chaine the wrong way from the penalty spot as early as the third minute.

Celtic equalised with a penalty goal of their own in the closing stages of the first half through their talismanic captain Ndumiso Mabena. — TimesLIVE