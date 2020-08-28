Kings’ Bholi linked to Griquas as contracts dry up
With a cloud hanging over the future of the cash-struck Southern Kings, loose forward Thembelani Bholi is believed to be on his way to join Griquas ahead of rugby’s Currie Cup.
If Bholi does end up in Kimberley, he will join former teammate Masixole Banda, who signed a two-year deal with Griquas last month...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.