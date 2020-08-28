Axed CSA chief Moroe challenging dismissal in court
Cricket SA fired its suspended CEO Thabang Moroe with immediate effect on Thursday afternoon but the battle appears far from over.
Moroe’s lawyer, Michael Motsoeneng Bill, said they had approached the Labour Court on an urgent basis because they believed the disciplinary process, which found Moroe guilty of serious misconduct, was unlawful.
“We were not part of that [disciplinary] process,” Bill said.
“We are currently before the Labour Court.
“We were going to be heard at 5pm on an urgent application.
“The reason we didn’t attend the [disciplinary] hearing is because we are in court‚” Bill said.
“We didn’t attend the hearing because we think the process is unlawful.
“Whilst we are waiting for our matter to be heard‚ they are also continuing and dismissing my client in absentia.”
On August 12‚ TimesLIVE reported that Moroe planned to file papers in the high court to prevent CSA from hauling him in front of its board the next day.
CSA sent a letter to Moroe in July notifying him of its intention to terminate his contract for “cause”.
Employers can activate a “termination for cause” clause for any actions that are considered as grave misconduct.
Moroe was suspended in December after reports received by CSA’s social and ethics committee and audit and risk committee related to possible failure of controls.
He was later charged in connection with a number of allegations, including the abuse of credit cards, the revocation of media accreditation for journalists during the Mzansi Super League and insubordination.
CSA’s axing of Moroe was‚ according a statement from the cricket body released on Thursday‚ based on expert external legal opinion supported by the findings of an independent forensic investigation.
“The independent forensic investigation revealed that Mr Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal‚” the statement said.
“Moroe was offered sufficient opportunity to provide representations to the independent forensic auditors and to the board regarding the allegations of misconduct‚ which opportunity he failed and/or refused to utilise.”
Titans CEO Jacques Faul acted as CSA CEO from December until his August 17 resignation.
Chief commercial officer Kugandrie Govender then took over the reins as acting CEO.
