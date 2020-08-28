Axed CSA chief Moroe challenging dismissal in court

Cricket SA fired its suspended CEO Thabang Moroe with immediate effect on Thursday afternoon but the battle appears far from over.

Moroe’s lawyer, Michael Motsoeneng Bill, said they had approached the Labour Court on an urgent basis because they believed the disciplinary process, which found Moroe guilty of serious misconduct, was unlawful.

“We were not part of that [disciplinary] process,” Bill said.

“We are currently before the Labour Court.

“We were going to be heard at 5pm on an urgent application.

“The reason we didn’t attend the [disciplinary] hearing is because we are in court‚” Bill said.

“We didn’t attend the hearing because we think the process is unlawful.

“Whilst we are waiting for our matter to be heard‚ they are also continuing and dismissing my client in absentia.”