Win against Stellenbosch likely to keep Chippa afloat — Seema

PREMIUM

Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema knows a win over Stellenbosch in their league match at Tuks stadium on Friday (6pm) is likely to be enough to secure their spot in the Absa Premiership next season.



There have been some nervous moments for the Chilli Boys this season and the team will be hoping to put their relegation battle to bed on Friday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.