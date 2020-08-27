When he was appointed as Moroka Swallows coach in September last year‚ Brandon Truter had a modest target of finishing in the top eight.

Almost a year later‚ as a result of the prolonged season due to Covid-19‚ Truter has managed a sensational transformation of the club and they sit top of the GladAfrica Championship log with one match remaining.

A win with a better goal difference than Ajax Cape Town in their last match against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday will see the Dube Birds return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the first time since 2015.

“I came to Swallows and there was expectation because the team was sitting in 14th spot on the log‚” the coach said as he looked towards the must-win clash against TTM where the Birds will be looking to return to the promised land.