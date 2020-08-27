Several Chelsea players test positive for Covid-19: reports
Several Chelsea players have not returned for pre-season training after testing positive for Covid-19, according to reports in British media.
The reports did not name the players and Chelsea did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Players who test positive have to self isolate for 10 days and return a negative coronavirus test before they can take part in training.
Sheffield United, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United were among the other Premier League clubs to report positive Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, the Times said.
Frank Lampard's side, who finished fourth last season, kick off their campaign against Brighton on September 14.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.