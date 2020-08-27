Phil Mickelson wins on PGA Tour Champions debut

Phil Mickelson made a triumphant start to his PGA Tour Champions career as he tied the lowest 54-score ever to secure a wire-to-wire win at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National in Ridgedale, Missouri on Wednesday.

Mickelson carded a five-under-par 66 in the final round for a 22-under 191 total that left him four shots clear of fellow American Tim Petrovic.

"I really enjoyed playing here, I enjoyed seeing all the guys again and I enjoyed the way they were so accommodating and fun," said Mickelson. "I really had a great time."

Hall of Famer Mickelson has won 44 events on the regular PGA Tour, including five major championships, and qualified for the senior circuit having turned 50 in June.

After failing to advance beyond the opening event of the PGA Tour's season-ending playoffs last week, Mickelson decided to play at Ozarks National.

But Mickelson is not yet done with the regular PGA Tour as he plans to play a warm-up tournament before teeing it up in the September 17-20 US Open at Winged Foot.

In the 2006 US Open at Winged Foot, Mickelson held a one-shot lead playing the final hole but carded a double-bogey and lost by one shot to Geoff Ogilvy.

"Obviously, I have a lot of work to do and some redemption at Winged Foot, but it's a great golf course and I'm looking forward to the challenge," said six-times US Open runner-up Mickelson.

- Reuters