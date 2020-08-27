Man United goalkeeper Dean Henderson signs new contract

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has signed a new contract which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2025, with the option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club said.

The 23-year-old spent two seasons on loan at Sheffield United, helping them earn promotion from the second tier Championship in the 2018-19 campaign before keeping 13 clean sheets in the Premier League last season.

Financial details of the contract were not disclosed but British media reported Henderson will earn about 120,000 pounds ($159,000) per week at United.

"The faith that the manager (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) and the club have shown in me with this contract means a lot to me," Henderson told the club website.

"The goalkeeping department at United is excellent; there are three top-level goalkeepers who have achieved so much in the game and I look forward to working with the group."

Henderson will fight for a first-team place with Spain international David de Gea, who came under scrutiny last season following a number of high-profile errors, and Argentine Sergio Romero.

"Dean is a fantastic young keeper with the attitude and work-rate to keep improving every day," Solskjaer said.

"We are in a strong position within the goalkeeping department and that gives us the competition for places that we are looking for in the squad."

United finished third in the Premier League last season to secure Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have signed England left back Ben Chilwell from Leicester City on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported Chelsea paid 50 million pounds ($66 million) for the 23-year-old.

Chilwell made 99 league appearances for Leicester in five years at the club.

"I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club," Chilwell told the London club's website.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season."

Chilwell is Chelsea's third major signing foe the new season following the arrivals of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech from RB Leipzig and Ajax Amsterdam respectively.

They have also been linked with Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz as Frank Lampard bids to improve his squad to challenge for the Premier League title.

Chelsea finished fourth last season to qualify for the Champions League in Lampard's first campaign as manager. They begin the new season against Brighton Hove & Albion on Sept. 14.

- Reuters