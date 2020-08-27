Bay stadium will be ready for Chippa fixtures — Buyeye

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will be ready to host Chippa United’s Absa Premiership matches when the new season starts in October, the metro’s interim mayor, Thsonono Buyeye, said on Thursday

Buyeye confirmed at a media briefing that the stadium would no longer be used as a Covid-19 quarantine isolation facility from Monday.

This effectively paved the way for the stadium management to prepare the venue to host Chippa’s home matches.

“We are saying they will be playing here in spite of what has been said about them going to East London,” Buyeye said.

“I am not sure how we will do that ... whether we will bring them kicking and screaming.

“We have not sat down with the department (of sport and recreation) and Chippa to find out what really transpired in the newspapers.

“But I have personally spoken to the person who was quoted in the newspaper, Charmaine Williams.

“I called her and asked what is going on and she explained.

“I called the chairman of Chippa United and asked him what is going on and he explained.

“I set up a meeting for all of us to sit around the table and iron out whatever little differences we might have.

“But as a city we want to reiterate that we cannot lose Chippa United and that is the bottom line.

“We will make sure that we do everything that we can to make sure that they remain in our city and they use this facility.”

Chippa has expressed its intention to relocate to East London over the stadium issue and the matter is expected to be discussed at a meeting of the Buffalo City Metro council on Friday.

Buyeye said on Thursday that the decision to close the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium so that it could be used as a Covid-19 quarantine facility had nothing to do with Chippa.

He said the decision was taken based on the scientific evidence on Covid-19 infections in the city.

He said it was a coincidence that it happened at the same time as reports in The Herald on Chippa wanting to leave the city because of contractual issues.

The number of new Covid-19 cases in SA has been declining in recent weeks and scientists believe the country has passed its infection peak.

Buyeye said the metro had initially expected that the stadium would be unavailable until 2021 and had taken into consideration that Chippa might have to play matches in East London for the time being.

“But between now and the start of the new season is about five weeks.

“I am sure that will be sufficient time to prepare the stadium for Chippa games,” Buyeye said.

— HeraldLIVE