Ernst Middendorp has refused to be drawn into responding in kind to what he called the “mind games” of opposition coach Pitso Mosimane ahead of Thursday’s huge title-influencing match-up between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

In a familiar scenario that has been played out many times this season‚ Sundowns coach Mosimane fired the first salvo in the psychological battle surrounding the Absa Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium.

After his team’s 1-0 win against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Monday reduced Chiefs’ lead over Downs to three points‚ Mosimane said that‚ “the title is on Chiefs to lose‚ not on us”‚ adding‚ “we are just chasing”.

While Downs’ coach said he would rather be in Chiefs’ position‚ the message was also clear‚ and clever.

Chiefs are desperate for the title in their 50th anniversary season‚ especially after four seasons without a trophy.