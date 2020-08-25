Training intensity raised in Warriors preseason preparations

Warriors strength and conditioning coach Drikus Saaiman said they would continue to prepare for a possible November start to the 2020/2021 season, despite no official date being released.



On Tuesday, Saaiman told The Herald the intensity around the team’s preparations was taken up a notch as they drew closer to a possible return to action. ..

