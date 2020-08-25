Leicester's James Maddison signs new four-year deal

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has signed a new contract to extend his stay at the King Power Stadium until at least 2024, the Premier League club said.

The 23-year-old playmaker has made a huge impression since joining Leicester from Norwich City in 2018, scoring 16 goals in 76 appearances across all competitions.

England international Maddison was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United by the British media but he has committed his long-term future to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester, who finished fifth in the Premier League last season.

"It's an incredibly exciting time to be a Leicester City player with so many positive things happening on and off the pitch and I'm delighted to be part of that," Maddison told the club's website.

"What we've achieved as a club this season is a huge step forward for us and I know there's so much more to come from this team.

"The supporters have been incredible to me and we've a fantastic set of players in that dressing room who are determined to show what we're capable of doing together in both Europe and the Premier League next season."

Leicester fell out of the Champions League places on the final day of the Premier League season and will be playing Europa League football in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have signed Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said.

Hendrick, who has 54 caps, arrives at St James' Park on a free transfer after leaving Burnley at the end of his contract last month.

The 28-year-old made 139 appearances for Burnley in four seasons across all competitions and helped them qualify for the Europa League in the 2017​-18 campaign.

"I've had over 100 games in the Premier League but I want to keep going and keep improving with a different team," Hendrick said in a statement.

"It's going to be different for me, the demands with the bigger stadium, the crowd, how big the club is, so I've got to take that on and keep pushing myself and striving to get better."

Hendrick becomes Newcastle's second signing of the close season following the arrival of goalkeeper Mark Gillespie, also on a free transfer.

"Jeff is someone I've admired for a long time," Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said. "He's an experienced international football who can play all across the midfield so we welcome him aboard.

"He's a great pro, down to earth, and at the age of 28 it's a wonderful time to get somebody."

