Cash-strapped Southern Kings withdraw from Currie Cup

On-going financial challenges have resulted in the cash-struck Southern Kings voluntarily withdrawing from the Currie Cup.

The players and staff were informed of the decision on Tuesday morning, following an urgent meeting of the board on Monday.

Kings chair Andre Rademan said the decision was taken reluctantly in the face of hard, financial challenges.

Rademan said that with on-going uncertainty about competition formats and travel restrictions into 2021, the board would now take time to reconsider its options and the on-going financial challenges.

More detail in Wednesday's print edition.