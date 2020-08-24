Club cricket must be strengthened, says EP’s Colin Gxowa
Eastern Province cricket services manager Colin Gxowa hopes to turn club cricket in Nelson Mandela Bay into a hub where more professional players will play and in the process, nurture future talent.
Gxowa believes the presence of more professionals could only have a positive impact on the game at amateur level...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.