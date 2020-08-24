Chippa have time to recharge batteries for Stellenbosch
Having negotiated three back-to-back Absa Premiership fixtures, Chippa United will have the majority of this week to recharge their batteries ahead of yet another demanding game at Tuks Stadium on Friday (6pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.