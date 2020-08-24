Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has dismissed suggestions that he's got it in for Siphelele Ntshangase and has made it his personal mission to make life difficult for the talented midfielder.

Ntshangase has barely featured for Chiefs for more than a year and many observers have suggested that the snub under Middendorp's regime was personal.

But Middendorp insisted that he respects the player‚ who agreed to a one-year contract extension at Chiefs in June‚ and remains very much a part of the team.

"Ja‚ he's a player who's in the bubble with Kaizer Chiefs and he deserves respect‚" Middendorp said.

"And despite you not believing it‚ he gets every second working with him my respect in the fullest."

Ntshangase's inclusion in the starting 11 against Stellenbosch FC on Sunday raised a few eyebrows as he has spent more time in the stands than even as a substitute since Middendorp's arrival at Naturena in December 2018.

His exclusion has been the subject of numerous debates and the Chiefs coach has seemingly been following the numerous discussions about his exclusion of the player.

"I know stories are there that I don't like this one and I don't like that one‚ but we tried to have a ball-player‚ in particular‚ because some players were not available‚" said Middendorp.

"He didn't play for a long time. [But] I was not unhappy with him‚ definitely not. He's a player‚ he's a ball receiver more or less on the same level where we had Willard Katsande."

Ntshangase was substituted at half-time in the match against the Cape side and Middendorp felt the need to explain the thinking behind the decision.

"We were 1-0 down. So‚ we had to take somebody who is probably a little bit higher up‚ closer to the forwards‚ and that was the reason for taking Dumisani Zuma into the team‚ and into more attacking forward spaces between the line‚" he said.

"Siphelele is more of a player who is a ball receiver‚ who is passing out of a deeper position‚ which considering that he hasn't played for a long time‚ was definitely an acceptable performance‚ there's no doubt."

Eyebrows were raised after the largely forgotten Ntshangase agreed to a one-year contract extension at Chiefs in June‚ but his business manager Jazzman Mahlakgane insisted at the time that he was unfazed.

Mahlakgane said at the time the decision by the attacking midfielder to stay on at Naturena‚ despite his limited opportunities under coach Middendorp‚ was a calculated risk that they hoped would work out for the player in the long run.

Mahlakgane and his client will be happy that he finally got a chance to make an appearance on Sunday evening after a long spell in the sidelines.

Chiefs face second-placed rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in a crunch league match on Thursday and Ntshangase will hope to get another run against the defending champions.