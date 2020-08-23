Seema praises Chippa United effort

Augustin Kwem’s goal in the 1-0 win over Baroka at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday evening has provided Chippa United some breathing space as they continue their fight for Absa Premiership survival.



The 25-year-old Kwem’s seventh-minute strike was good enough to see the Port Elizabeth club through to their seventh win of the season...

