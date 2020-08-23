Seema praises Chippa United effort
Augustin Kwem’s goal in the 1-0 win over Baroka at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday evening has provided Chippa United some breathing space as they continue their fight for Absa Premiership survival.
The 25-year-old Kwem’s seventh-minute strike was good enough to see the Port Elizabeth club through to their seventh win of the season...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.