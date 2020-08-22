The Grand Slam‚ due to be played in a bio-secure bubble with strict safety protocols at Flushing Meadows from August 31 to September 13 has been hit by a number of withdrawals due to travel restrictions in other countries.

“I have decided not to play the US Open because of the Covid-19 pandemic as I feel it’s not safe for me to travel‚” she said.

“So‚ my withdrawal was due to health and safety issues. I want to thank the organisers for putting together the event during such a difficult time with great efforts to make it happen in a safe environment‚ but I still don’t feel it’s safe to travel.