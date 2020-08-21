‘We are ready to fight’, says Chippa defender Thopola

PREMIUM

Chippa United defender Diamond Thopola says the players are willing to fight all the way to get a win against Baroka on Saturday as their battle for survival in the Absa Premiership soccer competition continues.



However, they are faced with a daunting fixture against the basement battlers at Bidvest Wits Stadium (6pm)...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.