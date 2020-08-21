Smith endures death threats, abuse for BLM stance

Former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith has recalled the abuse and death threats he endured as the Black Lives Matter movement tightens its grip on SA cricket.

Having taken a knee at the 3T Cricket match in July, Smith has come under fire for the action from those who do not align with the anti-racist movement.

Others who felt he had not done enough during his tenure as skipper also levelled criticism at CSA’s director of cricket.

Since that match at least four former players, all white, have shown opposition to the gesture in support of the BLM movement.

It has also led to several former players of colour coming forward and telling their stories of discrimination, with some of the alleged incidents taking place as under Smith’s watch as captain.

“It’s been a really challenging experience. I think all of us have found ourselves in a heated space. We have taken immense amounts of abuse, death threats.

“It has been an eye-opening experience,” Smith said to journalist Bruce Whitfield on a webinar hosted by financial services company PSG’s Think Big Series.

Smith said he felt Lungi Ngidi, the first SA cricketer to show support to the BLM movement, “did not do anything wrong”.

“Lungi in my mind said nothing wrong. He expressed an opinion, he didn’t make a statement. He expressed the fact that the team were going to get together and have a conversation.

“In no right did he deserve to be attacked. What happened to him and the way the guys came at him was entirely wrong,” Smith said.

Smith said the conversation was now open for people to listen and debate the matter and plot a way forward.

“It has shocked me how heated things have got.

“I get that in SA we’ve got so many issues and in some ways it’s felt like we are bearing the brunt for the government not having delivered on a number of things over the years and the frustration of that,” Smith, who captained the side to a world-record 53 Test wins, said.

“You pick up the paper or click online and see all the negativity, the disappointment and the frustration in people’s lives and livelihoods being affected, so it has been a tough period post that [3TC] game,” he said.

“I think it’s important to have these conversations and open that channel. We are growing the game, we want to see the game represent all the people and we want to be successful.

“That’s what taking a knee meant for us. It’s how we are all together.

“I haven’t seen the team have such an honest conversation in a few years and it’s great.

“People could share, listen to all sides of the fence and have an open discussion, come together and represent not only the BLM movement, but GBV [gender-based violence] as well,” he said.

The team attended a “culture camp” in Skukuza this week aimed at addressing critical issues within the team environment.

“I think what we want is to start having the right voices and the right movements come to the fore.

“The way the team, Lungi, the players around him and all the guys from both sides of the fence have handled things is amazing.

“We’ve got to be able to listen and share in the stories that other guys are bringing to the fore as well, to understand where they are coming from.

“The goal for us is to try to find a way to move forward in the right direction and create a better path,” he said.