Late goal gives Black Leopards massive boost

Mwape Musonda gave Black Leopards a significant lifeline in their fight to avoid the drop by netting a last-gasp goal to give Lidoda Duvha a 2-1 Absa Premiership soccer win over Golden Arrows at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Friday.

The match looked set for a draw before the Zambian striker completed his double after his seventh-minute penalty had been cancelled by Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa in the 26th minute.

The win, a second successive one for Leopards, moves Musonda’s team from second-from-bottom to 13th spot on the log and puts pressure on fellow strugglers Chippa United, AmaZulu, Baroka FC and Polokwane City.

Both opening goals came through the generosity of referee Cedric Muvhali, who awarded controversial penalties.

It helped Arrows striker Mutizwa to increase his league goal tally to 12 goals and Musonda to go to his seventh strike before making it eight with the last-minute winner.

While Lidoda Duvha remain entangled in the relegation dogfight, the three points give them a huge boost going to their last four matches.

Leopards won 3-2 against Maritzburg United on Sunday in their first match since the resumption and, having rested for four days, were always expected to give Arrows a lot of trouble in this match.

Arrows, who are yet to gain three points in the bio-bubble after playing to a 0-0 draw against Bidvest Wits on Tuesday following their 1-0 defeat to Stellenbosch FC on Saturday, created a few opportunities to earn the spoils.

After this win Leopards will feel they have what it takes to earn the points to keep them in the Premiership, even with four tough games coming against SuperSport United, AmaZulu, Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Arrows coach Steve Komphela would have also preferred to go to their next match against second-placed Sundowns on Monday with a win as they seek to secure a place in the top eight.

The loss kept them in 10th spot with their last three matches, after the Sundowns game, to be played against Cape Town City, Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United.