Kings’ Jerry Sexton stranded in Ireland
Irish lock Jerry Sexton is facing a race against time in his bid to return to SA to play for the Southern Kings in the Currie Cup.
With professional rugby set to resume in SA on September 12, Sexton is stranded in Ireland because of Covid-19 travel restrictions...
