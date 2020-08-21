Sport

Kings’ Jerry Sexton stranded in Ireland

PREMIUM
By George Byron - 21 August 2020

Irish lock Jerry Sexton is facing a race against time in his bid to return to SA to play for the Southern Kings in the Currie Cup.

With professional rugby set to resume in SA on September 12, Sexton is stranded in Ireland because of Covid-19 travel restrictions...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Future-proofing the Eastern Cape economy – Scenarios to Build Better

Most Read

X