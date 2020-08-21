Hot Namibian striker Hotto linked to Bucs move

Namibian international Deon Hotto is set to become one of the highest paid players in the Premiership after it emerged that he will earn more than R500,000 a month at Orlando Pirates next season.

An insider who was involved in the dealings told TimesLIVE that the 28-year-old attacker “earns about R200 000 a month” at current employers Bidvest Wits and this figure will more than double when he completes his move to Pirates.

He is set to be unveiled as a Buccaneer once the current season is completed after concluding a four-year deal recently.

TimesLIVE can reveal that Pirates went for broke to get their man‚ tripling Hotto’s annual salary from the R2‚4m per annum he pocketed at Wits to just over R7m.