No skulduggery in Banda’s exit — Robbi Kempson

There was nothing “skullduggerous” about Masixole Banda’s departure from the Southern Kings ahead of the Currie Cup, Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson said.



There was surprise in some quarters when it was announced that utility back Banda was heading to Kimberley to play for Griquas after a long career at the Kings...

