Baroka game a must-win, says Chippa coach Seema
The battle for Absa Premiership survival continues for Chippa United when they face fellow basement battlers Baroka at Bidvest Wits Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
A win against the Limpopo side could be a real game changer for the Chilli Boys in their quest to remain in the top flight of SA football this season...
