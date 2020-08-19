WATCH | St Francis Bay surfer claims virtual title

PREMIUM

St Francis Bay surfer Dale Staples etched his name in SA wave-riding folklore after being crowned the inaugural winner of the Rip Curl E-Pro at the weekend.



Staples, now based in Cape Town, was judged the last man standing in the groundbreaking virtual surfing contest, which got under way earlier in August. ..

