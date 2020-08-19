Sport

WATCH | St Francis Bay surfer claims virtual title

PREMIUM
By Amir Chetty - 19 August 2020

St Francis Bay surfer Dale Staples etched his name in SA wave-riding folklore after being crowned the inaugural winner of the Rip Curl E-Pro at the weekend.

Staples, now based in Cape Town, was judged the last man standing in the groundbreaking virtual surfing contest, which got under way earlier in August. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Future-proofing the Eastern Cape economy – Scenarios to Build Better

Most Read

X