“We expected that it was going to be difficult against Baroka (in their last game a few days ago)‚ especially after five months of no football‚” Dlamini said.

“It was our first match and they (Baroka) played in the semifinals (of the Nedbank Cup) .... you could see in the second half that they still had legs. But I’m happy with the boys‚ the way they managed the game in the second half and the way they fought. They gave everything.

“It was a point that is going to help us a lot‚ and we can take it. Remember Baroka also are in the same situation as us. But I think we had the chances to win the game.

“At least we played at (Lucas Moripe Stadium) and we had the feel of the ground. It’s very‚ very good and we can’t complain about the pitch.

"Obviously it’s home away from home and we have to turn into our home.”

Leopards are the only side among the troubled five who have managed to win a game since the return of the Absa premiership in the beginning following the coronavirus-enforced break. While the Limpopo side remains at the foot of the 16-team standings‚ their gutsy 3-2 victory over Maritzburg United on Sunday will have signalled their intention to fight till the last day of the season on September 5.

Baroka earned a priceless point against Orlando Pirates in their 1-1 draw at Ellis Park on Tuesday night‚ but it was not enough to put distance between themselves and their fellow strugglers. The Limpopo side are still only two points from the basement‚ which will have pleased bottom club Leopards.