Lions tour tickets go on sale

Ticket prices for the British and Irish Lions tour game against an SA Invitational team at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 7 will start at R100.

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said the organisers had tried to strike a balance in pricing for the biggest SA sports event since the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

The eight-match tour, which stretches across six cities over five weeks and kicks off in Cape Town on July 3 2021, has tickets available for public sale, with the prices designed to make them attractive to SA fans.

“The top-priced tickets are comparable with what was charged 12 years ago when the Lions were last here,” Roux said.

“But what is very different is that we have introduced four tiers of pricing for all matches — unlike the one-price-fits-all approach last time around.

“We have provided a range of price points for the public and, for instance, a family of four will be able to watch a match against one of the franchise teams for R1,000 in total, and for as little as R400 for a match in PE or Nelspruit.

“This is a once-in-a-decade commercial opportunity and we won’t shy away from acknowledging that we have to maximise the commercial opportunity that the extraordinary demand offers.

“At the same time, we have been sensitive to the South African fans and have some very affordable prices to watch the best of our local teams take on the Lions.”

Ticket prices for matches against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium, the Sharks at Jonsson Kings Park and the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld range in price from R250 to R600.

Tickets for midweek matches against a SA Invitational team in PE and against SA ‘A’ at Mbombela Stadium are cheaper, ranging from R100 to R350.

The cheapest Test match ticket is R500 — less than the price of a ticket to a 2019 Springbok Test — and increases to R1,250 and R2,000 to the top-priced ticket of R3,000.

SA has the majority ticket allocation and SA residents will have access to an affordable ticket pricing tier structure.

“The British & Irish Lions are unique in that they visit SA only once every 12 years, and we look forward to welcoming their thousands of fans to some warm South African hospitality,” Roux said.

“This is the home of the Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks, and the Lions will know they are in our den.

“More tickets will be available to home fans than to overseas fans — we want to meet them with an army of green to combat the sea of red.”

Roux said it was critical for SA fans to note that there was only one route to secure tickets — by entering the ballot on www.lionstour2021.co.za

He said tickets would not be available at match venues, through provincial unions or at the usual retails outlets and if anyone answered an online advertisement for Lions tickets, they were in danger of being defrauded, exploited and ticketless.

Roux said the ballot process was consistent with all global sporting events and was the system used at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, the 2019 Cricket World Cup and at many other top tournaments.

“We know demand will massively outstrip supply — particularly for the Test matches,” he said.

“We chose the ballot system to allow everyone to get to the start line.

“It is a randomised, computerised selection system to ensure fairness, but people may be disappointed if they don’t register for the ballot.”

Once registered, the process is as follows:

On Wednesday, September 2 at 10am those who have registered will be able to login to www.lionstour2021.co.za;

SA residents will be able to select tickets for all eight matches (to a maximum of eight tickets per match);

Ballot closes on Wednesday, September 16 at 11.59pm;

The draw will take place by a computerised selection process;

All registered users will be advised by e-mail whether they have been successful on September 25 2020;

Payment will automatically take place on the credit card used for submitting your ballot application on September 28 and;

Seat allocation and tickets dispatch (courier or electronic) will take place in the second quarter of 2021.

- HeraldLIVE