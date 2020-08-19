Kings unlikely to get late player boost
Hopes are fading that the Southern Kings will be able to secure vital contract extensions for key players JC Astle, Schalk Ferreira and Stefan Ungerer before the Currie Cup kicks off in September...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.