Jabu Mahlangu changes his mind about Kaizer Chiefs

“Sundowns have dropped in form since they returned (after the coronavirus-enforced break) and this has presented Chiefs with a good opportunity‚" continued.

"The fact that Sundowns have dropped points since the restart of the season has left Chiefs in a very good position at the top. I don’t see Chiefs losing two matches and allowing Sundowns to close the gap on the log standings.

"In my opinion‚ the only reason Chiefs wouldn't win this league title would be because they don’t want it. They are not playing good football at all‚ but they are grinding out results like they did last weekend when they came from behind to beat Polokwane City (3-2).

"And because of this‚ I don’t think that coach Ernst Middendorp will stay at the club next season because their fans don’t like the brand of football they are playing.

“By saying that they are not playing good football‚ I am not in any way suggesting they must change their style because what they are doing is working for them. At this stage of the season‚ it is not about playing good or entertaining football‚ but about getting results.”

Mahlangu is well aware that his sudden change of heart will attract ridicule from the passionate Chiefs fans as he stuck his neck out in February and said he did not believe his former club would win the league this season.

“I really don’t think Chiefs will win the league this season. Not anymore‚” the forthright Mahlangu said at the time.