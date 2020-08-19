Cricket South Africa have announced the appointment of Kugandrie Govender as acting chief executive officer with immediate effect.

Govender was the organisation's chief commercial officer and becomes CSA’s first woman CEO.

She replaces Dr Jacques Faul‚ who quit on Monday after acting from December while incumbent CEO Thabang Moroe is still on suspension.

Govender will have to hit the ground running as the organisation remains in turbulent waters following the resignation of Faul and president Chris Nenzani on the same day.

Nenzani has been replaced by Beresford Williams‚ who will act until CSA’s hotly anticipated annual general meeting on September 5.

With CSA announcing the appointment on Twitter before issuing a press release‚ the length of Govender’s tenure wasn’t specified. It is assumed it will be ostensibly linked with the outcome of Moroe’s disciplinary proceedings.